Syracuse holds off Virginia Tech for ACC road win

BLACKSBURG, VA (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse traveled down to Virginia for the second time in a week looking for revenge against an ACC opponent that defeated it in the Dome.

SU held off Virginia Tech late to pull out a 71-69 win.

Buddy Boeheim tied a career-high 26 points with 18 coming in the first half. Elijah Hughes had 17 and Marek Dolezaj reached double figures with 11.

Syracuse is now 11-7(4-3) in the ACC. The Orange are 3-0 on the road in ACC play.

Next up Syracuse will travel to Notre Dame looking for a win in that rematch. The Fighting Irish beat the Orange 88-87 on January 4th.