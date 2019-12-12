Syracuse linebacker Lakiem Williams invited to Hula Bowl

DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA – NOVEMBER 16: Lakiem Williams #46 of the Syracuse Orange tackles Quentin Harris #18 of the Duke Blue Devils during the first half of their game at Wallace Wade Stadium on November 16, 2019 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

HONOLULU (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) – Syracuse senior linebacker Lakiem Williams (Tacoma, Wash.) has been selected to play in the Hula Bowl on Saturday, January 26, 2020 at Aloha Stadium in Hawaii. Williams is the third Orange standout to receive a postseason all-star invitation, joining Alton Robinson (Senior Bowl) and Kendall Coleman (East-West Shrine Bowl).

An All-ACC Third Team selection, Williams tied for the conference lead with 110 tackles during the regular season. He logged five 10+ tackle games and finished second in the ACC in tackles per game during conference play (9.9). Williams led the Orange with 12.5 tackles behind the line of scrimmage and tied for second on the squad with 4.5 sacks.

The Hula Bowl, which was held each year from 1946 to 2008, is being revived after a 12-year absence. The game will feature players from the United States, Australia and Japan. The two teams will be coached by former NFL coaches Mike Smith and Rex Ryan. Williams is the 29th Orange player to earn a Hula Bowl invitation and the first since Joe Fields in 2008.



Kickoff for the game is set for 10:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network.