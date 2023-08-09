SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) –

John Odierna has been named as an assistant coach/defensive coordinator for the Syracuse University men’s lacrosse program. Head coach Gary Gait, now entering his third season on the men’s side, announced Odierna’s appointment Wednesday afternoon.

Odierna joins the Orange after an eight-year stint at Manhattan College in various capacities. The 2023 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) Coach of the Year, Odierna takes the reins of the Syracuse defense.

“I’m thrilled for the opportunity to become part of the Syracuse lacrosse program, a program that has such a rich tradition of legendary players and national championships,” said Odierna. “I’d like to thank Coach Gait and the entire Syracuse lacrosse family for their belief in me and making me feel so welcome from the time I stepped on campus. I can’t wait to meet our student-athletes and get to work. Go Orange!”

Elevated to head coach at Manhattan prior to the 2023 season, Odierna spent three seasons as the associate head coach for the Jaspers. Odierna joined the program in the summer of 2015, overseeing the defense, man-down unit and clearing game. He was tasked with developing unit culture and individual skills across the entire defensive group and goalkeepers.

“I’m thrilled to have John Odierna join our staff as the defensive coordinator,” said Gait. “He has proven that he is one of the best young coaches in the game. His philosophy aligns well with the program’s and I know he will help to improve our defense.”

Odierna’s tenure with Manhattan saw the Jaspers return to prominence in the MAAC as the program captured the 2021 and 2023 regular season titles, putting the league championship tournament at Gaelic Park for the first two times in team history. Manhattan won the MAAC Championship in 2022 as the tournament’s third seed, knocking off the two-seed, Marist, and top-seeded St. Bonaventure. Manhattan allowed just 19 goals in the MAAC Tournament that season.

During his time in Riverdale, New York, Odierna mentored the program’s first-ever USILA All-American, the 2021 MAAC Defensive Player of the Year, the 2016 MAAC Rookie of the Year, 25 All-MAAC selections and 11 All-MAAC Rookie Team honorees. Last spring, Manhattan finished with the number one scoring defense in the country, allowing just 8 goals per game, over a goal-per-game fewer than Army West Point (9.12). The 8 goals allowed per game was the best rate in Division I for a full season since the visible shot clock was first introduced for the 2019 season.

The Jaspers’ man-down unit finished in the top five nationally three times, including first in Division I for the 2018 and 2019 season. Manhattan finished fourth last season, allowing an opponent man-up goal just 10 times on 40 chances (25%).

Odierna owns a familiarity with the Tri-State area, one of the sport’s biggest hotbeds. He was an assistant coach at Stevens Institute of Technology for the 2014 and 2015 campaigns under head coach Gene Peluso. Coaching both sides of the ball during his time in Hoboken, New Jersey, Odierna recruited the eventual 2018 Empire 8 Player of the Year and the eventual 2016 Empire 8 Rookie of the Year. He also mentored 10 USILA All-Americans and 14 All-Empire 8 selections. The Ducks ranked as high as 13th in the polls while backing a defensive unit that allowed 8 goals per game in 2014 before he guided an offense that netted 13.5 goals an outing, both second-best in the league. Odierna earned his Master of Science degree in management from Stevens in August 2016.

Odierna broke into the coaching ranks as an assistant coach and defensive coordinator at Colby College in Waterville, Maine. There he mentored seven All-NESCAC picks, nine All-New England honorees, five USILA All-Americans, in addition to the 2013 NESAC Player of the Year.

Collegiately, Odierna was a defender at Gettysburg College, earning USILA All-America Honorable Mention plaudits as a senior in 2011. That season, he was named a USILA Scholar All-American as well, earning his Bachelor of Arts degree in management. He served as a team captain as a senior in 2011, capping a career that saw the Bullets reach the NCAA Tournament all four years, including back-to-back trips to the NCAA Division III Men’s Lacrosse Semifinals, and one appearance in the Division III title game.

Hailing from Oyster Bay, New York, Odierna was a three-sport athlete (lacrosse, football, basketball) at Cold Spring Harbor High School, earning All-Nassau County honors. He led his team to a boys’ lacrosse state championship in 2006 and the county crown in 2007, in addition to a Long Island title in football and all-county honors for basketball. He was a team captain for both the boys’ lacrosse and boys’ basketball teams.