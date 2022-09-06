SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – The Syracuse men’s soccer team got the job done on Labor Day as the Orange put five past former BIG EAST rival UConn in a 5-0 rout at Joseph J. Morrone Stadium. The score marks the biggest win over the Huskies in program history.

The first three goals came in the first half, then the Orange added two more in the last 20 minutes of the match. Despite being outshot by the Huskies 17-11, the Orange were more clinical with their chances. Syracuse registered nine shots on goal compared to UConn’s seven.

Russell Shealy and a starting backline of Christian Curti, Abdi Salim, and Olu Ogunwale kept a clean sheet against a UConn side that scored six goals in its first three games. The Orange have only allowed one goal in the first four games of 2022, the lowest total in the first four matches of a season since 2014.

“An outstanding win on the road against a very good UConn side,” head coach Ian McIntyre said after Monday night’s win. “The result capped off a really good road trip and we’ll head back to campus with four points.”

After UConn controlled the first ten minutes of play, Syracuse was able to capitalize off successful high pressing to create chances early on. The breakthrough came in the 15th minute of play, as captain Noah Singelmann pounced on a loose ball in the attacking end. The veteran defender sent a perfect cross into the box for midfielder Jeorgio Kocevski. The junior left it for Colin Biros, who spun off a defender then slotted the ball past UConn goalie Jayden Hibbert.

The second goal of the night came in the 29th minute of play, as the Orange launched into a counterattack after the Huskies pushed too many men forward. Senior forward Levonte Johnson collected the ball in midfield and led striking partner Nathan Opoku towards goal with a perfect pass. Opoku had a one-on-one with Hibbert and slotted it home for the second goal.

Lorenzo Boselli capped off the first half scoring display in the 32nd minute with a strike off a cross from midfielder Curt Calov. Calov would finish with two assists on the night.

After the halftime break, UConn would again control the tempo of the match, but Syracuse would be more efficient in front of net.

UConn midfielder Christos Charalambous was sent off in the 73rd minute of play. Julius Rauch would come off the bench and score goal number four in the 73rd minute, while Francesco Pagano concluded the scoring with his first goal of the season in the 76th minute.

Syracuse is 3-0-1 to open the 2022. That is the best start to a season since 2017, when the Orange opened with the same record.

Opoku has registered a point in the first four matches of 2022. He has two goals and two assists so far.

Shealy recorded six saves on the night. That is a season high for a Syracuse goalie in 2022. Shealy kept the 11th clean sheet of his collegiate career.

Syracuse has now won four straight matches over UConn. The last time the Orange lost to the Huskies was in 2009.

Syracuse has a goal difference of +8 through the first four matches, which equals the best margin to open a season since 2016.

The Orange will return home on Sept. 10, to host defending Atlantic Coast Conference champion Notre Dame at 1 p.m. Syracuse will then play another match at the SU Soccer Stadium against Niagara on Sept. 13. That match is scheduled for a 7 p.m. kick-off. Admission is free.