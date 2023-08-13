SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) –

Senior Lorenzo Boselli recorded a hat trick as the Syracuse men’s soccer team started the 2023 exhibition schedule with a 4-0 win over Canisius University. The Orange recorded 13 shots on goal and out-shot the Golden Griffins, 30-2.

Boselli opened the scoring for the Orange in the 11th minute of action before recording his second goal of the contest less than seven minutes later off a cross pass from junior Mateo Leveque.

Junior Aidan Arber tallied Syracuse’s third goal of the game in the 35th minute of play. Arber received the pass from graduate student Felipe D’Agostini in the box to sneak it past the Canisius keeper.

Boselli completed the hat trick in the 55th minute, extending the Orange’s advantage to 4-0.

Syracuse will play its second exhibition match at home on Wednesday, August 16 at 7 p.m. against St. Bonaventure.