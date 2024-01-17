PITTSBURGH, P.A. (WSYR-TV) –

The Syracuse men’s basketball team bouncing back on Tuesday night with a 69-58 road win at Pittsburgh.

After a back and forth first 10 minutes, SU used a 15-2 spurt, helping the Orange take a 37-26 lead into halftime.

Syracuse would led by as many as 16 in the second half, pulling away for the 11-point win. It’s SU’s first win in Pittsburgh since February of 2020.

JJ Starling paced the Orange offensive with 17 points. The Baldwinsville native finished 7-11 from the field. Judah Mintz added 14 points and a career-high nine rebounds. Seven different players scored five or more points for the Orange in the win over the Panthers.

Syracuse improves to 12-5 overall (3-3 in the ACC). Pittsburgh drops to 10-7 overall (1-5 in the ACC).

SU returns to action on Saturday at home against Miami. It will be a noon tip at the JMA Wireless Dome. The game will air live on ESPN2.