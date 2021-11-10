Syracuse Rocks Lafayette in Season Opener

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

It was a dominating performance by the Syracuse Orange in game one, as SU opened the season with 97-63 blowout win over Lafayette. Syracuse has now won 17 of its last 18 season openers.

Syracuse opened the game on an 11-4 run. The Boeheim brothers combined for all 11 points (Jimmy had 8, Buddy had 3).

SU would push the lead to 25 with 5:34 to play in the first half on a Buddy Boeheim three-pointer.

Joe Girard III had the hot hand for the ‘Cuse in the first half scoring 15 of his game-high 20 points.

The Orange would take a 52-30 lead into the break.

Cole Swider and Jesse Edwards got rolling in the second half combining for 19 points.

All five starters Syracuse scored in double-figures. Joe Girard III was a perfect 5-for-5 from three-point range. He also added seven assists. Jimmy and Buddy Boeheim both added 18 points apiece. As a team, SU out rebounded Lafayette by 18. Cole Swider led the way for the Orange with 12 rebounds.

The 97 points scored by SU is the most to open the season since scoring 97 points against Siena back in 2007.

Syracuse will host Drexel on Sunday November, 14th at 5:00 p.m.