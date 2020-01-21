Syracuse Sophomore Buddy Boeheim honored as the ACC Co-Player of the week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – JANUARY 11: Buddy Boeheim #35 and Elijah Hughes #33 of the Syracuse Orange celebrate a shot in overtime during a game against the Virginia Cavaliers at John Paul Jones Arena on January 11, 2020 in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Syracuse sophomore guard Buddy Boeheim scored 48 in two games last week, helping the Orange to two wins. Monday, Boeheim was honored as the ACC Co-Player of the week.

Boeheim shares the weekly honor with Florida State’s Devin Vassell.

Buddy scored 22 points in a win over Boston College. He followed that up, tying a career-high with 26 points in Syracuse win at Virginia Tech on Saturday. During the win over the Hokies, Boeheim scored 18 straight points in the first half.

Through 18 games this season, Boeheim is fifth in the ACC in scoring averaging just over 16 points a game. His 67 three-point field goals made, are a league best and fifth nationally.

Syracuse returns to action on Wednesday when they travel to South Bend, Indiana to take on Notre Dame.