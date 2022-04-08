ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

For the first time in program history Syracuse made the trek to Albany to take on the Great Danes. The road trip to the capital district was unkind for the Orange, as SU falls to Albany 14-12 on Thursday night.

Tied at four after the first quarter, the Great Danes broke the game open in the second, outscoring the Orange 4-1. Liverpool native Jake Piseno had a pair of goals for Albany in the first half, helping Albany build an 8-5 lead at halftime.

Syracuse would pull to within one at the end of the third quarter, on a goal from Jacob Buttermore. Buttermore tied for team-high honors with three goals.

With just over 14 minutes to play, Tucker Dordevic tallied his 36 goal of the season to make it 12-11 Albany. The Great Danes would answer with two straight goals, holding on for the upset win.

It’s Albany’s first win over Syracuse since 2013 and just the third win against the Orange in program history.

The loss drops Syracuse to 4-6 overall.

SU returns to action on Monday at the Carrier Dome against #6 Cornell.