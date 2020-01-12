Syracuse stuns #18 Virginia in overtime

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – JANUARY 11: Buddy Boeheim #35 of the Syracuse Orange shoots over Casey Morsell #13 of the Virginia Cavaliers in the first half during a game at John Paul Jones Arena on January 11, 2020 in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WSYR-TV) –

Syracuse snapped their two-game losing streak knocking off #18 Virginia 63-55 in overtime on Saturday.

It was once again a defensive battle, as SU led 24-20 at the break.

SU would extend the lead to seven, on a Elijah Hughes dunk three minutes into the second half.

Virginia answered with a 12-0 run to take a 35-30 lead.

With three minutes to play, Buddy Boeheim gave the Orange a two-point lead on a three-pointer. Virginia would hit a pair of free throws to tie it with just over a minute to play.

Neither team would score in the final minute, as the two went to overtime tied at 43.

Syracuse would outscore UVA 20-12 in the extra session to come away with the win.

SU freshman Joe Girard III led the Orange with 19 points, including five threes. Elijah Hughes added 18 points and nine rebounds. Buddy Boeheim chipped in 14 points, eight of them coming in overtime.

Syracuse finished the game 12-30 from three-point range. SU held Virginia to just 7-31 from behind the arc.

Syracuse improves to 9-7 overall (2-3 in the ACC). Virginia has lost two straight, falling to 11-4 overall (3-2 in the ACC).

SU returns to action on Wednesday when they host Boston College at 6:30 p.m. on the ACC Network.