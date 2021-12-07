(WSYR-TV) — For the first time since 2003, the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame are coming to the Carrier Dome.

Notre Dame returns to Our House on Oct. 29, 2022.



It'll be our first home game against the Irish since '03.



Details: https://t.co/Uid3B1oAqa pic.twitter.com/M23zMjUuz4 — Syracuse Football (@CuseFootball) December 7, 2021

Syracuse will host Notre Dame Halloween weekend, Saturday, October 29, 2022. The last time these two played was in South Bend during the 2020 season. The Irish won that game 45-21.

Despite 1914 being the first time these two met, the two programs have only matched up on the gridiron 11 times. Syracuse has only won three of those matchups; the last coming in 2008 when the Orange upset the Fighting Irish in South Bend.

As for the last time Notre Dame visited the Salt City, Syracuse won that game 38-12. Walter Reyes rushed for 189 yards and 5 touchdowns in a win that propelled the Orange to a bowl game.

Game time for this contest has yet to be determined. Individual tickets for the 2022 season are not for sale just yet, but fans interested in season tickets can put a deposit down.

History of the Syracuse vs. Notre Dame Football Series