PRINCETON, N.J. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) –

Syracuse senior Meaghan Tyrrell scored five goals and junior goalkeeper Kimber Hower made 11 saves to lead the Orange to a 13-9 victory over Princeton in the second round of the NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Tournament. Syracuse advances to Thursday’s quarterfinal where it will face either Northwestern or Michigan.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Orange (15-5) trailed 3-1 at the end of the first quarter and a free-position goal to start the second gave the Tigers (15-4) a 4-1 lead. Syracuse responded with four straight goals to take its first lead of the day. Tyrrell had two goals during the run as her second put the Orange up, 5-4. The squads traded goals and Olivia Adamson’s goal with 44 seconds on the clock gave Syracuse a 7-6 halftime advantage.

Princeton scored the first goal after intermission before the Orange tallied four unanswered goals to extend the advantage to 11-4. Emily Hawryschuk, Tyrrell, Adamson and Natalie Smith scored during the run. Princeton recorded the final goal of the quarter to cut the lead to 11-8.

Tyrrell scored back-to-back goals in the fourth quarter to give the Orange their largest lead of the day at 13-8 with 5:06 remaining. Princeton’s Kari Buonanno tallied the final goal of the game as Syracuse posted the four-goal victory to advance to the quarterfinals for the third time since 2019.

OF NOTE

Adamson finished with three goals, while Jenny Markey added two goals and an assist. Kate Mashewske recorded 13 draw controls to help the Orange to a 17-8 advantage in the draw circle. It marks the ninth time this season she has reached double figures in draw controls.

Hower made five saves in the first quarter and posted 11, which is one shy of her career high. Sarah Cooper caused two turnovers, increasing her career total to 98. She now owns sole possession of second place on Syracuse’s all-time record list.

UP NEXT

Syracuse, the fifth seed in the NCAA Tournament, will take on No. 4 seed Northwestern in quarterfinals on Thursday, May 21.