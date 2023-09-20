ITHACA, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) –

No. 7 Syracuse surrendered a pair of second half goals as it fell to Cornell, 2-1, Tuesday night at Berman Field.

Alex Harris netted both scores for the Big Red, one in the 52nd minute and the game winner in the 76th.

Cornell outshot Syracuse, 18-4, while the Orange had the advantage in corners (7-2).

HOW IT HAPPENED:

Despite the Big Red holding a 10-3 advantage in shots over the first 45 minutes of action, the visiting Orange were able to strike first.

Graduate student Felipe D’Agostini came off the bench in the 28th minute and made an immediate impact, scoring 10 minutes into his time on the pitch.

D’Agostini and sophomore Nicholas Kaloukian connected on a give-and-go at the top of the box before D’Agostini dribbled to the right side of the goal and lifted the ball over Cornell’s goalkeeper, Ryan Friedberg.

The Big Red were able to finally strike with a goal of their own when Harris struck a Kisa Kiingi pass past a diving Jason Smith for the equalizer.

Less than 25 minutes later, Harris found the back of the net again. The ball was sent up the field by a Cornell defender and corralled by Matthew Goncalves. Goncalves passed it off to Harris who tapped it into the Syracuse net.

The Orange nearly knotted the game at two in the 83rd minute but were called for offsides on the play.

OF NOTE:

D’Agostini became the sixth different newcomer to score a goal for the Orange this season.

Kaloukian registered his first assist of the season on D’Agostini’s goal.

Syracuse’s 20 game unbeaten streak was the longest stretch without a loss in program history.

Smith made a season-high four saves in the loss.

UP NEXT:

Syracuse returns home to face ACC foe Pittsburgh at the SU Soccer Stadium on Friday, Sept. 22, at 7 p.m. (ACC Network Extra).