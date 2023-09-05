SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The JMA Wireless Dome might look a bit different the next couple of years as the Canadian beer company, Labatt, has formed a new partnership with Syracuse University Athletics.

Labatt Blue Light has been designated as the “Official Canadian Import of Syracuse Athletics,” allowing the rights to a new fully branded lower-level concourse station at the dome.

Through a three-year agreement, Syracuse University’s new partnership with Labatt makes it the companies largest collegiate partnership yet.

Fans can expect to not only see a fully Labatt branded concourse station, but four branded upper-level grab and go beverage stations.

“Syracuse Athletics has been such an important part of the Syracuse identity for decades,” said Jason Folaron, brand manager for Labatt. “There is so much energy and buzz around the Syracuse teams. We’re huge fans and are really looking forward to becoming a part of the excitement.”

On Saturday, Sep. 2, Labatt hosted a tailgate party to celebrate the partnership before the highly anticipated Syracuse Orange Football home opener against Colgate.

“Celebrations took place at The Orange Crate, a bar and restaurant on campus, with over 200 21+ fans sharing the excitement of having Labatt as a part of their pregame. Fans got to see a sneak peek of the new Labatt X Syracuse Athletics tap handles, neon signs and more,” stated Labatt.

For more information on the partnership and Labatt, go to FIFCO USA’s website.