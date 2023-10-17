SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University Hall of Fame coach, Jim Boeheim, will have his own day as part of a ceremony to recognize the many accomplishments of the recently retired coach.

Syracuse University Athletics has announced that “Coach Jim Boeheim Day” — which honors Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Jim Boeheim — will be celebrated on Saturday, Feb. 24 in the JMA Wireless Dome during the Notre Dame game.

Boeheim is known as the most successful coach in Syracuse basketball history, and that’s why Syracuse University Athletics chose to create a day to honor him.

“Coach Boeheim is an iconic figure in Central New York and to all Orange fans and alumni around the world,” said John Wildhack, Syracuse Director of Athletics. “His remarkable career and commitment to Syracuse University and our community will never be replicated. February 24th will provide our fans the opportunity to celebrate and thank Coach Boeheim.”

Boeheim, who announced his retirement following the completion of last season, was at the helm of his alma mater’s program for 47 years.

Highlights in Boeheim’s basketball career

While Boeheim has many “greatest hits,” what made the coach have a historic career are some staggering numbers he produced that many of which would be difficult for others to approach, according to Syracuse University Athletics.

Boeheim ranks second among Division I coaches in wins and games coached, marks that have only been exceeded by former Duke Coach Mike Krzyzewski. He guided the Orange to winning records in 46 of his 47 campaigns in charge. Boeheim led Syracuse into the postseason in all but five of his seasons. Syracuse made 35 trips into the NCAA Tournament during Boeheim’s tenure. The Orange advanced to the Final Four five times: 1987, 1996, 2003, 2013 and 2016. Boeheim was at the helm when the program reached college basketball’s pinnacle – the 2003 NCAA Championship. Boeheim is the only Division I coach who directed a team into the NCAA Tournament in six different decades. He became the only Division I coach with more than 1,000 victories at his alma mater. Boeheim’s 47 seasons as head coach at one institution has only been topped once. Jim Phalen led Mt. St. Mary’s for 49 campaigns. At the conclusion of his coaching tenure at Syracuse, Boeheim ranked second among Division I coaches in 20-win seasons and fourth in NCAA Tournament victories.

