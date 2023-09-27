SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The ACC Network has released its men’s basketball games for the 2023-2024 season, and Syracuse University’s league journey starts Dec. 2 at Virginia.
On Tuesday night, Sept. 26, the ACC Network’s “Nothing But Net” revealed each ACC team faces six league foes in home-and-home series, with two of them being annual rivalry series.
Syracuse University’s home-and-home series who they will see twice include:
- Clemson: Feb. 10 in Syracuse; March 5 in Clemson, S.C.
- Louisville: Feb. 7 in Syracuse; March 2 in Louisville, Ky.
- North Carolina: Jan. 13 in Chapel Hill; N.C.; Feb. 13 in Syracuse
- NC State: Jan. 27 in Syracuse; Feb. 20 in Raleigh, N.C.
Syracuse University Men’s Basketball two rival series include:
- Boston College: Jan. 10 in Syracuse; Jan. 30 in Boston
- Pittsburgh: Dec. 30 in Syracuse; Jan. 16 in Pittsburgh, Pa.
Syracuse also has 10 conference games that fall on a Saturday.
The following five are Dome games include:
- Dec. 30: Pittsburgh
- Jan. 20: Miami
- Jan. 23: NC State
- Feb. 10: Clemson
- Feb. 24: Boston College
How to watch the games
Six Syracuse league games will be televised by the ACC Network, including home games with Boston College (Jan. 10), Florida State (Jan. 23), NC State (Jan. 27), and Louisville (Feb. 7), and road dates at Boston College (Jan. 30) and at Louisville (March 2).
If you’re watching on ESPN, 11 Syracuse ACC games are scheduled to be televised by the ESPN Family of networks.
The Orange are locked in for an ESPN matchup at North Carolina (Jan. 13) and will appear on ESPN2 for the pairing at Virginia (Dec. 2). Syracuse’s home games with Clemson (Feb. 10) and Notre Dame (Feb. 24) are either ESPN or ESPN2. The other seven contests on the network are either ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU.
The other three Orange ACC contests are slated for The CW Network. Those game are home against Pittsburgh (Dec. 30), at Wake Forest (Jan. 8) and at Georgia Tech (Feb. 17).
2023-2024 Syracuse Men’s Basketball Schedule
|Date
|Day
|Opponent
|Time
|Arena
|TV
|Oct. 27
|Friday
|DAEMEN (exhibition)
|7:00 p.m
|JMA Wireless Dome
|Nov. 1
|Wednesday
|COLLEGE OF ST. ROSE (exhibition)
|7:00 p.m
|JMA Wireless Dome
|Nov. 6
|Monday
|NEW HAMPSHIRE
|7:00 p.m
|JMA Wireless Dome
|ACCNX
|Nov. 8
|Wednesday
|CANISIUS
|7:00 p.m
|JMA Wireless Dome
|ACCNX
|Nov. 14
|Tuesday
|COLGATE
|7:00 p.m
|JMA Wireless Dome
|ACCN
|Nov. 20
|Monday
|vs. Tennessee at Maui Jim Maui Invitational
|2:30 p.m.
|SimpliFi Arena
|ESPN2
|Nov. 21
|Tuesday
|vs. Gonzaga/Purdue at Maui Jim Maui Invitational
|2:30/8 p.m.
|SimpliFi Arena
|ESPN2
|Nov. 22
|Wednesday
|vs. Chaminade/Kansas/Marquette/UCLA
|TBD
|SimpliFi Arena
|Nov. 28
|Tuesday
|ACC/SEC Challenge vs. LSU
|7:00 p.m
|JMA Wireless Dome
|ESPN2
|Dec. 2
|Saturday
|at Virginia*
|12:00 p.m
|John Paul Jones Arena
|ESPN2
|Dec. 5
|Tuesday
|CORNELL
|8:00 p.m.
|JMA Wireless Dome
|ACCN
|Dec. 9
|Saturday
|at Georgetown
|TBD
|Capital One Arena
|Dec. 17
|Sunday
|vs. Oregon in Sioux Falls, S.D.
|TBD
|Sanford Pentagon
|Dec. 21
|Thursday
|NIAGARA
|7:00 p.m
|JMA Wireless Dome
|ACCNX
|Dec. 30
|Saturday
|PITTSBURGH*
|12:00 p.m
|JMA Wireless Dome
|The CW
|Jan. 2
|Tuesday
|at Duke*
|9:00 p.m.
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|ESPN2
|Jan. 10
|Wednesday
|BOSTON COLLEGE*
|9:00 p.m.
|JMA Wireless Dome
|ACCN
|Jan. 13
|Saturday
|at North Carolina*
|1:00 p.m.
|Smith Center
|ESPN
|Jan. 16
|Tuesday
|at Pittsburgh*
|7:00 p.m
|Petersen Events Center
|ESPN2
|Jan. 20
|Saturday
|MIAMI*
|TBD
|JMA Wireless Dome
|ESPN2
|Jan. 23
|Tuesday
|FLORIDA STATE*
|7:00 p.m
|JMA Wireless Dome
|ACCN
|Jan. 27
|Saturday
|NC STATE*
|7:00 p.m
|JMA Wireless Dome
|ACCN
|Jan. 30
|Tuesday
|at Boston College*
|7:00 p.m
|Conte Forum
|ACCN
|Feb. 3
|Saturday
|at Wake Forest*
|7:45 p.m.
|LJVM Coliseum
|The CW
|Feb. 7
|Wednesday
|LOUISVILLE*
|7:00 p.m
|JMA Wireless Dome
|Feb. 10
|Saturday
|CLEMSON*
|12:00 p.m
|JMA Wireless Dome
|ACCN
|Feb. 13
|Tuesday
|NORTH CAROLINA*
|7:00 p.m
|JMA Wireless Dome
|ESPN2
|Feb. 17
|Saturday
|at Georgia Tech*
|5:30 p.m.
|McCamish Pavilion
|The CW
|Feb. 20
|Tuesday
|at NC State*
|7:00 p.m.
|PNC Arena
|ESPN2
|Feb. 24
|Saturday
|NOTRE DAME*
|12:00 p.m.
|JMA Wireless Dome
|ESPN2
|Feb. 27
|Tuesday
|VIRGINIA TECH*
|7:00 p.m.
|JMA Wireless Dome
|ESPN2
|Mar. 2
|Saturday
|at Louisville*
|8:00 p.m.
|KFC Yum Center
|ACCN
|Mar. 5
|Tuesday
|at Clemson*
|7:00 p.m.
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|ESPN2
|Mar. 12
|Tuesday
|ACC Tournament, Washington, D.C.
|TBD
|Capital One Arena