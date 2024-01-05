SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In honor of National Bobblehead Day on Jan. 7, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has released new limited edition bobbleheads, including one that Central New York can recognize.

Starting Friday, Jan. 5 till Monday, Jan. 8, anyone can buy an officially licensed Syracuse Orange Bobblehead featuring the one and only Otto the Orange.

Produced by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, the Otto bobblehead will be available for a limited time as there are only 2,023 bobbleheads in stock. Bobbleheads are $35 each plus an $8 flat-rate shipping charge per order, making them a perfect gift for an Orange fan.

According to the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, Otto first arrived on the scene in the early-1980s.

The mascot was simply known as “The Orange” until 1990 when the name Otto first came into use. It was Syracuse cheerleaders who are accredited for coming up with the name while attending a summer cheerleading camp in Tennessee.

Otto was recognized as the official mascot of Syracuse University in December 1995 by Chancellor Buzz Shaw. Inducted into the Mascot Hall of Fame on Aug. 12, 2023, Otto is generally recognized as one of the most popular college mascots.

In honor of Otto’s recent achievement, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum thought it would be perfect to create an Otto bobblehead for the die-hard orange fans out there.

“We’re excited to be releasing this new Syracuse Orange Bobblehead in conjunction with National Bobblehead Day,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “We know how passionate Syracuse fans are about their school and bobbleheads, so we expect this bobblehead to be extremely popular.”

The Otto bobblehead stands on a base that reads “Orange” across the front with a backing featuring the Syracuse logo. Otto has his arms outstretched and is wearing his patented blue Syracuse cap and blue pants.

Courtesy of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum

To get your own Otto the orange bobblehead, click here.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, which is located in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, opened to the public on Feb. 1, 2019. The HOF and Museum produces high-quality, customized bobbleheads for retail sales as well as organizations, individuals, and teams across the country.

To learn more about the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, click here.