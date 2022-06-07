SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – Syracuse will host Southern New Hampshire in an exhibition contest this season.

The Orange hosted an exhibition game with Southern New Hampshire to start the 2017-18 season. The Orange won, 84-54.

Southern New Hampshire is an NCAA Division II program. A member of the Northeast 10 Conference, the Penmen were 13-11 last season. Coach Jack Perri is in his fifth season at Southern New Hampshire.

Syracuse was 16-17 last winter, the program’s first losing season since the 1968-69 squad finished 9-16. Guard Joseph Girard III and center Jesse Edwards, each a senior, represent Syracuse’s returning starters.

2022-23 Syracuse Men’s Basketball Schedule:

Date Day Opponent Time Arena Nov. 1 Tues. SOUTHERN NEW HAMPSHIRE (exhibition) TBD JMA Wireless Dome

Nov. 7 Mon. LEHIGH TBD JMA Wireless Dome Nov. 15 Tues. COLGATE TBD JMA Wireless Dome

Nov. 26 Sat. BRYANT TBD JMA Wireless Dome

Dec. 6 Tues. OAKLAND TBD JMA Wireless Dome

Dec. 10 Saturday GEORGETOWN TBD JMA Wireless Dome

(schedule includes previously announced games)