SOUTH BEND, I.N. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) –

Tiesha Hyman scored a team-high 22 points in Syracuse’s (8-10 overall, 1-7 ACC) 83-62 loss to Notre Dame (15-4, 6-2) Thursday in South Bend, Ind. Hyman also led the team in assists (8), rebounds (8) and steals (7). Chrislyn Carr added 13 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals in the ACC loss.

Syracuse and Notre Dame battled back-and-fourth through the midway point of the fourth quarter. Syracuse forced 23 Irish turnovers in the loss, the second-most for ND this season and 10 more than the Irish average of 13 per game.

Alaysia Styles and Naje Murray each tallied 11 points. Styles secured six rebounds, two steals. Murray had four boards and two steals. Christianna Carr had five points, five rebounds, one assist and one steal.

Notre Dame’s Olivia Miles recorded a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds. The Irish had six players record double-digit points.

The Orange return to the Carrier Dome on Sunday, Jan. 30, when they host Pittsburgh for National Girls and Women in Sports Day at 12 pm.