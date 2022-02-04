CORAL GABLES, F.L. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) –

Syracuse fell to Miami Thursday evening, 71-65. Tiesha Hyman and Naje Murray led the Orange in scoring with 15 points apiece. Murray added four rebounds and a steal before she was ejected from the game In the third quarter. Murray shot 4-for-9 behind the three-point arc, her second-straight game with four threes. Hyman had five rebounds, two assists, and two blocks. Syracuse moves to 9-11 on the season and 2-8 in ACC play.

The Hurricanes jumped out on a 6-0 run sparked by a Lola Pendande layup. Naje Murray responded for the Orange with a three to get Syracuse on the boards, but Miami pulled away to 10-3 before Syracuse Called timeout. The Orange came out of timeout on a 4-2 run, but trailed at the end of the first quarter, 20-15.

Syracuse battled in the second quarter up to the media timeout, when the Orange trailed by three, 28-25. Out of the timeout, Syracuse went on a 6-3 run with a three by Murray and Hyman. Miami responded by extending their lead to 37-31 at halftime. ‘Cuse shot 42.9 percent from three in the second quarter.

Miami stretched its lead to 12 before Syracuse called an early timeout to reassess. Out of the timeout, Syracuse went on an 8-2 run to trail 45-39. Miami took control for the remainder of the third, going on a 10-3 run to close the quarter up 55-42.

Syracuse battled back in the fourth, closing the gap to one at 59-58 with 4:18 left on the clock. Miami gained the momentum with a 9-0 run, but the Orange fought back to trail by three, 68-65, with 29 seconds remaining in the game off an Alaina Rice three-ball. Miami was able to hold on by making key free throws down the stretch.

Christianna Carr tallied 14 points and shot 3-for-7 from behind the arc. She also led the Orange in rebounds with seven and recorded one assist. Chrislyn Carr had 11 points, six rebounds, three assists, two steals, and a block. Alaysia Styles had seven points, six rebounds, two assists, two steals, and a block. Alaina Rice had three points, four rebounds, and an assist off the bench.

Syracuse alum Maeva Djaldi-Tabdi, who is using her fifth year at Miami, led the Canes with 14 points, two rebounds, and two blocks. The Hurricanes used 11 players in their victory, three of which scored double-figures.

The Orange return home to face off against #4 Louisville on Sunday, Feb. 6 in the Carrier Dome at 12 p.m. The game will be broadcast on Regional Sports Networks (YES Network in Syracuse).