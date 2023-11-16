SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) –

Syracuse beat Coppin State, 80-47, Wednesday night inside the JMA Wireless Dome to improve to 3-0 for the second straight season under head coach Felisha Legette-Jack. Graduate guard Alaina Rice posted 15 points and seven rebounds, while forward Izabel Varejão scored 13 points and grabbed three boards off the glass. Fifth-year guard Dyaisha Fair led the team in points for the third straight game with 16, making four shots from behind the arc.

Former Syracuse guard, Faith Blackstone paced the Eagles in scoring with 19 points for Coppin State. CSU moves to 1-3 overall.

Every player to check into the contest for the Orange registered a field goal including freshman Marilena Triantafylli who scored her first career points in the win.

Syracuse hits the road for the first time this season to face No. 20 Maryland on Sunday, Nov. 19, in College Park, Md. Tip-off from the XFINITY Center is slated for noon. The game will air live on Big Ten Network.