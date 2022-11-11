SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Syracuse women’s basketball team raced out to a 16-point halftime lead and never looked back, blowing out Colgate on Thursday night at the JMA Wireless Dome 72-48.

Eight different players scored for the Orange in the win over the Raiders. Alaina Rice was one of four SU players in double figures, leading the way with 16 points. Dariauna Lewis added 12 points and ten rebounds for the ‘Cuse.

SU shot 47 percent from the field (27-58), limiting Colgate to 28 percent from the floor (18-64). The Orange defense forced 14 turnovers.

Syracuse improves to 2-0 this season.

SU returns to action on Monday at the Dome against Binghamton at 7 p.m.