Syracuse women’s basketball falls at Virginia

CHARTLOTTESVILLE, VA (SYRACUSE ORANGE) – The Orange couldn’t get an offensive rhythm going Sunday afternoon as they lost, 57-41, to ACC foe Virginia (9-13, 4-7 ACC) in John Paul Jones Arena. Syracuse (10-11, 4-6 ACC) celebrated Emily Engstler recording her eighth double-double in the loss.

This is the lowest point total a Syracuse team has scored under Coach Quentin Hillsman since a 77-41 loss to Connecticut on March 7, 2010.

“We got the ball and just didn’t make plays on the second side of the floor,” head coach Quentin Hillsman said. “It’s tough when you play a game like that where you get ball reversal and actions on the back side and you can’t score. We just have to keep running our stuff and keep doing what we’re doing and keep getting shots.”

Of Note:

Engstler recorded her eighth double-double of the year. She finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Her last double-double was Jan. 4 against Notre Dame (22 points, 15 rebounds).

Digna Strautmane recorded her seventh double-digit game of the season, scoring 10 points.

Syracuse couldn’t find an answer for Jocelyn Willoughby who put up 24 points and seven rebounds in 27 minutes.

Syracuse never led Virginia and shot just 26.3 percent from the field. UVA shot for 40.7 percent but never sank a three pointer.

How it happened:

Syracuse got off to a slow start and allowed Virginia to open with a 14-4 run, the effort led by Willoughby who scored eight points. The Orange worked to string together six-straight at the end of the opening quarter to enter the second frame down 14-10.

Another slow start led to a 11-3 run that put the Cavaliers ahead 25-13 midway through the second stanza. The game got away from the Orange in the second quarter, ‘Cuse coming within three points of the Hoos, 16-13, three minutes in before UVA pulled away. Syracuse managed to work six more points onto the scoreboard, but carried a nine point deficit, 28-19, into the locker room.

The Orange’s first-half points primarily came from Emily Engstler and Teisha Hyman. Engstler scored 10 and grabbed six boards while Hyman scored seven. Willoughby led Virginia with 13 points and five rebounds. Her side shot 43.5 percent from the field and went 8-for-9 from the stripe in the first 20 minutes.

Syracuse seemed to find a rhythm in the third quarter and put up 10 points, but the effort was matched by the Hoos who scored 12 to carry a 40-29 lead into the final period.

The fourth quarter featured Engstler recording the final four rebounds she needed to get her double-double. Strautmane got hot in the final frame, scoring eight points in the quarter. Those were the final highlights of the day for Syracuse as the road team went down 57-41.

Up Next:

Syracuse’s next contest is a road match against Boston College Thursday, Feb. 6. Tipoff on ACC Network Extra is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Up Next in the Dome:

The Orange return to the Carrier Dome Sunday, Feb. 9 to host Louisville at 2 p.m. (ESPN2, ACCN) for National Girls and Women in Sports Day. Tickets for the game start at $10 for adults and $5 for youth under 12.