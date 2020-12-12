Syracuse women’s basketball game against Binghamton Sunday cancelled due to COVID-19

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Quentin Hillsman and the Syracuse women’s basketball team will have a few more days of rest than they anticipated, after it was announced Friday that their upcoming game against Binghamton is cancelled due to COVID-19.

The undefeated Syracuse women’s basketball team was scheduled to host Binghamton Sunday, December 13, but due to a positive COVID-19 test result at Binghamton the game has been cancelled.

According to a spokesperson for the Orange, the game was cancelled “out of an abundance of caution after the confirmation of a Tier 1 positive COVID-19 test within the Binghamton program.”

20th-ranked Syracuse will be back in action Thursday, December 17 when they travel to Chapel Hill to take on North Carolina.