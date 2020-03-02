Syracuse women’s basketball player Kiara Lewis earns All-ACC First Team honors

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Kiara Lewis, who plays on the Syracuse women’s basketball team, was named an All-Atlantic Coast Conference First Team honoree on Monday.

Lewis was recognized by the Blue Ribbon Panel and 15 ACC head coaches.

She has joined her teammate Tiana Mangakahia and alumnae Brittney Skyes and Alexis Peterson as the fourth player to receive this honor in the school’s history.

This marks the fifth-straight year that the team has had at least one All-ACC First Team selection.

Lewis is leading the Orange in points per game at 17.6 and assists as 141. Lewis has had 428 field goal attempts and 518 points on the season, which both rank third in the ACC.

Lewis, who is originally from Chicago, has been named College Sports Madness National Player of the Week twice just this season. Each time followed a top-10 win for the team, No. 5 Louisville and No. 8 Florida State.

The Orange will head to Greensboro, N.C. to play Virginia in the ACC tournament.

The game is set to start at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 5.

The winner of this game will advance to play No. 1-seed Louisville on Friday, March 6 at 2 p.m.