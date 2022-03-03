(WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse women’s basketball season is over after the Orange fell 88-69 to Clemson Wednesday in the ACC Tournament.

Despite a combined 45 points from Teisha Hyman and Chrislyn Carr, Delicia Washington of Clemson led a fourth-quarter charge, pouring in 10-of-her-game-high-33 points in the frame.

Syracuse had a difficult time slowing down the Tigers offense. Clemson outscored SU 26-6 in fastbreak points. The Orange also were unable to hit threes, shooting 4-24 from behind the arc.

Clemson had four players in double figures Wednesday. Meanwhile, Alaysia Styles and her 11 points was the other player to join Hyman and Carr in double figures for the Orange. Naje Murray, who was a game time decision after injuring her ankle, scored 7 points in 40 minutes of action.

This loss comes after Syracuse defeated Clemson by 40 points earlier this season. Syracuse finishes the season just 12-17 after an offseason that featured a dozen transfers from the program and the resignation of its former head coach Quinton Hillsman.

Vonn Read, who was an assistant under Hillsman, completed the season as the program’s head coach. SU is in the middle of a search for Hillsman’s replacement.