“These guys are doing everything we ask of them:” Jim Boeheim following exhibition win over Le Moyne

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Syracuse men’s basketball team closed out its exhibition schedule, by blowing out Le Moyne 90-50 on Monday night at the Dome.

Five SU players scored in double-figures, led by 20 points from Joe Girard III. Cole Swider added 18 points, and freshman Benny Williams chipped in 11 points, 5 rebounds and 5 steals.

Jim Boeheim’s squad opens the regular season next Tuesday at the Dome against Lafayette.

