SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) —
Wednesday, Dec. 20, marked early Signing Day in college football, and Syracuse secured the most successful recruiting class in program history since the beginning of recruiting rankings services.
The Orange has the No. 34 class in the nation, according to 247 Sports.
A list of signees who are headed to SU can be seen below:
|Name
|Position
|Stars
|Jamie Tremble
|TE
|4
|Noah Rosahac
|IOL
|3
|Emanuel Ross
|WR
|4
|Jayden Brown
|LB
|3
|Caden Brown
|DE
|3
|Fatim Diggs
|LB
|3
|Jakhari Williams
|QB
|3
|Willie Goodacre
|OT
|3
|Maraad Watson
|DL
|3
|Braheem Long
|CB
|3
|Jaylan Hornsby
|WR
|3
|Yasin Willis
|RB
|3
|Jahide Lesaine
|TE
|3
|Elijah Washington
|TE
|3
|Ja’Meer Thomas
|WR
|Ta’Ron Haile
|WR
|3
|KingJoseph Edwards
|DE
|4
More information about the Orange’s new signees can be seen on the Athletic Department website.