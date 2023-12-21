SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) —

Wednesday, Dec. 20, marked early Signing Day in college football, and Syracuse secured the most successful recruiting class in program history since the beginning of recruiting rankings services.

The Orange has the No. 34 class in the nation, according to 247 Sports.

A list of signees who are headed to SU can be seen below:

NamePositionStars
Jamie TrembleTE4
Noah RosahacIOL3
Emanuel RossWR4
Jayden BrownLB3
Caden BrownDE3
Fatim DiggsLB3
Jakhari WilliamsQB3
Willie GoodacreOT3
Maraad WatsonDL3
Braheem LongCB3
Jaylan HornsbyWR3
Yasin WillisRB3
Jahide LesaineTE3
Elijah Washington
TE3
Ja’Meer ThomasWR
Ta’Ron HaileWR3
KingJoseph EdwardsDE4
Rankings courtesy of 247 Sports.

More information about the Orange’s new signees can be seen on the Athletic Department website.