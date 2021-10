SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Syracuse men’s basketball team opened its exhibition schedule with a dominating 79-60 win over Pace.

Villanova transfer Cole Swider poured in a game-high 21 points, going 5-7 from behind the arc.

Jimmy Boeheim added 19 points and seven rebounds in his first game in a Syracuse uniform since transferring from Cornell.

To watch Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim’s post game press conference following the win over Pace, click on the video player above.