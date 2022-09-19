SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) -Three Syracuse players have been honored by the ACC for their performances in the 32-29 win against Purdue.

Junior Garrett Shrader is the league’s Quarterback of the Week after throwing a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown passes, while redshirt junior Caleb Okechukwu is the Defensive Lineman of the Week after returning an interception for a touchdown. In addition, junior Mikel Jones, who led the team in tackles against the Boilermakers, is the Linebacker of the Week.

Shrader was 13-for-29 for 181 yards and three touchdowns, two of which came in the fourth quarter. Shrader connected with Oronde Gadsden II on fourth and one for a 46-yard pass to give the Orange their first lead of the game with 8:17 remaining. After Purdue went back ahead, 29-25, Shrader orchestrated a drive that was capped with another Shrader to Gadsden touchdown pass, this time form 25 yards out, to give Syracuse the lead with just seven seconds remaining. Shrader also ran for 83 yards and converted a two-point conversion in the win.

After Shrader’s touchdown pass put the Orange up 18-15, Okechukwu had the defensive play of the game on Purdue’s first play of the ensuing drive when he intercepted an Aidan O’Connell pass and returned it 17 yards for a touchdown. It was Okechukwu’s first career interception. He ended the day with a pair of tackles.

Jones led the Orange with 11 tackles, including 1.5 tackles for loss and a sack. He also recorded four quarterback hurries. Jones has now recorded 10 or more tackles in a game nine times in his career. He leads the team in tackles (26.0) and is tied for sixth in the ACC in tackles per game (8.7).

Syracuse is back in action at the JMA Wireless Dome on Friday, Sept. 23 when it hosts ACC foe Virginia at 7 p.m. Individual and group tickets are available at Cuse.com/Tickets.