Orange Nation: Tiana Mangakahia says she’s cleared to begin practicing

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University women’s basketball star Tiana Mangakahia tweeted out Monday morning that she has been cleared to begin practicing.
SU’s guard was declared cancer free in November after going through surgery as part of her ongoing treatment. She was diagnosed with stage two breast cancer last June and has been making an incredible come back ever since.
The basketball star says she can’t wait for the future, thanking everyone for their love and support.
