Tough4T warm-up shirts now on sale

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse athletics fans have the chance to purchase Tought4T warm-up shirts. The shirts were made to honor Tiana Mangakahia, the Orange point guard who is currently undergoing treatment for breast cancer.

The men’s and women’s warm-up shirts are available online via Fanatics at shop.cuse.com, the Syracuse University Bookstore, Manny’s and Shirt World.

Proceeds from the sale of the shirts will go to Tiana and her family.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9