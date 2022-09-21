SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – Syracuse men’s soccer swept the Atlantic Coast Conference Players of the Week honors. The conference announced senior forward Levonte Johnson as the ACC Offensive Player of the Week and redshirt-senior goalkeeper Russell Shealy as the ACC Defensive Player of the Week. This marks the first time Syracuse men’s soccer student-athletes earned both ACC Players of the Week awards.

Johnson was integral in the Orange’s two victories against Niagara and top-ranked Clemson. The forward from Brampton, Ontario scored both game winners last week. Against Niagara, Johnson found the back of the net in the 13th minute which propelled Syracuse to the 1-0 victory.

In Clemson, Johnson was at the center of both goals that took down the defending national champion Tigers. He assisted Jeorgio Kocevski in the 18th minute to level the score at one, then scored the game-winning goal just three minutes into the second half. He leads the team in goals with three and points with nine.

Shealy, the veteran goalkeeper from Cartersville, Georgia, continued his impressive form against Niagara and Clemson. In the midweek contest against the Purple Eagles, Shealy kept his fourth clean sheet of the season, which matches his career high from last season. He was even more instrumental against Clemson. Shealy tied his career-high with six saves, two of them coming in the last thirty minutes to preserve and secure Syracuse’s one-goal advantage.

Syracuse hits the road again tonight, as the team travels to Colgate. The match is slated for a 7 p.m. start and is streaming live on ESPN+. The Orange return to the SU Soccer Stadium on Sept. 24 at 7 p.m. to face-off against ACC-foe Virginia.