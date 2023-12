SYRACUSE, N.Y. —

Syracuse held off a late Cornell rally, pulling away for an 81-70 win on Tuesday night at the JMA Wireless Dome.

Judah Mintz led Syracuse with 28 points and a career high five 3-pointers. Justin Taylor and Chris Bell combined for 34 points in the Orange win.

Syracuse hits the road to play Georgetown on Saturday in D.C.

To watch the full post game press conference from Adrian Autry click the video player above.