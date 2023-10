SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Head coach Dino Babers held his weekly press conference ahead of Syracuse’s home game against Boston College on Friday night.

The Orange are coming off a 38 to 10 loss at Virginia Tech and currently sit at 4-4 on the season and 0-4 in the ACC.

The game can be heard in Watertown on the radio on Fox Sports Radio 1410 WNER and on 97.9 FM.

