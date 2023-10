SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse falls to 4-1 after their 31-14 loss to Clemson at home.

They head on the road for the entire month of October starting with their trip to Chapel Hill. They play #14 North Carolina on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. This will be their first time playing a ranked opponent all season.

You can watch Dino Babers full press conference by clicking on the video player above.