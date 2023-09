SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Dino Babers improved to 7-1 in season openers at Syracuse, as the Orange shutout Colgate 65-0 to kickoff the 2023 season. It was the most points scored by an SU team since 1998.

Syracuse racked up 677 yards of total offense, as seven different players scored in the win for the Orange. Garrett Shrader set a career-high with four touchdown passes.

To watch the full Dino Babers press conference following the blowout win over Colgate, click on the video player above.