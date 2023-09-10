SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

SU quarterback Garrett Shrader totaled 317 yards of total offense and two touchdowns, helping Syracuse to a 48-7 blowout win over Western Michigan on Saturday.

Syracuse improves to 2-0 for the second straight season. The Orange racked up nearly 500 yards of total offense against the Broncos. Sophomore running back LeQuint Allen added three rushing touchdowns in just two quarters.

SU returns to action next Saturday at Purdue.

