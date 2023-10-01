SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Syracuse drops its first game of the season to Clemson in their conference opener 31-14.

The Orange struggled with ball security and had three turnovers resulting in 21 points for Clemson. Garrett Shrader went 15-29 for 181 yards and two passing touchdowns. He was also sacked five times in the game. Dan Villari led the Orange receivers with one touchdown and 65 yards receiving, while LeQuint Allen had the other SU touchdown and 38 yards.

SU travels to Chapel Hill next week to take on UNC at 3:30 pm on Saturday.

To watch Syracuse head coach Dino Babers’ postgame press conference following the loss to Clemson, click on the video player above.