SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- Stars came out to watch, but the Syracuse men’s basketball team could not come away with a win in their final game under the current Carrier Dome roof on Saturday. The Orange were throttled by the sharpshooting North Carolina Tar Heels 92-79.

Defense was an issue for Syracuse on Saturday, the Orange allowed North Carolina to shoot 51.6% from the field and an astounding 42.3% from three-point range. Tar Heel freshman Cole Anthony and junior Garrison Brooks led the way for North Carolina. Anthony finished with 25 points, draining seven of his eleven attempts from three. Brooks compiled a double-double, scoring 26 points and grabbing 14 rebounds.