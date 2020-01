SYRACUSE NY (WSYR-TV) -- A last second shot in regulation and a buzzer beater in overtime were needed for the Syracuse women’s basketball team to defeat the previously undefeated Florida State Seminoles on Thursday night 90-89.

It looked like the Orange were going to leave the Dome in disappointment Thursday night when Florida State’s Kiah Gillespie made a layup with 0.8 seconds left in overtime to give the Seminoles a one point lead. However, Gillespie would be outdone by the Orange’s sophomore guard Emily Engstler, as she scored a layup off an in-bounds pass as time expired to give the Orange the one-point upset victory.