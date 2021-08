SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

With 17 preseason practices in the books, Syracuse will look to turn their attention to Ohio starting on Saturday.

Right now, the Orange is a one-point underdog to the Bobcats.

SU fans can get their first look at this years team on Friday during FanFest at 6:30 p.m. inside the Dome.

Syracuse opens the season a week from Saturday at Ohio.