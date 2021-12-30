SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Syracuse men’s basketball team picked up its second win in three nights, defeating Cornell 80 to 68 on Wednesday night at the Carrier Dome.

Buddy and Jimmy Boeheim combined to score 38 points in the win over the Big Red. Cole Swider chipped in 21 points.

The win improves Syracuse to 7-5 overall. SU returns to action on January 1st at the Dome against Virginia.

