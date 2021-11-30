Where to Watch: Indiana vs. SU Tuesday night

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Following their rought trip to the Bahamas, the Orange are back in the friendly confines of the dome Tuesday evening, taking on the Indiana Hoosiers.

The Orange went 1-2 in the Battle 4 Atlantis, losing to Auburn in their final game Friday.

Tip time Tuesday Night is 7 p.m.

If you’re not going to watch in person, the game can be seen on ESPN2.

ESPN2 can be found on the following channels:

  • Spectrum: Channel 25 and 301 (SD & HD)
  • Verizon Fios: Channel 574 (HD) and 74 (SD)
  • DirecTV: Channel 209 (SD & HD)
  • Dish Network: Channel 144 (SD &HD)
  • New Visions: Channel 760 (HD) and 74 (SD)

