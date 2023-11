SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team returns to the JMA Wireless Dome for a matchup in the ACC/SEC challenge.

The Orange will host the LSU Tigers inside the Dome on Tuesday night.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m.

If you don’t have a ticket to the game, it will be shown on ESPN2. The game can be heard in Watertown on Fox Sports Radio WNER 1410 AM and 97.9 FM.