SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Monday night is the first game of a new era for Syracuse University Basketball as head coach Adrian Autry coaches his first regular-season game.

The Orange will take on the New Hampshire Wildcats.

Tip time inside the JMA Wireless Dome is 7 p.m. The game can be heard in Watertown on Fox Sports Radio 1410 AM WNER and 97.9 FM.