SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Orange Men’s basketball team is back in action in the friendly confines of the Carrier Dome Saturday.

Syracuse will take on the Boston College Eagles.

Tip-time is 12 p.m.

If you don’t have tickets to the game, you can watch it on ESPNU.

Here are ways to watch the game in Central New York:

  • Watch ESPN: Click Here (Will need to enter cable subscription information) 
  • Spectrum: 370 (HD) 
  • DirecTV: 208 (HD) 
  • Dish Network: 141 (HD) 
  • Verizon Fios: 73 (HD) 
  • New Visions: 73 (HD) 
  • Hulu TV: 3910 (HD)
  • YouTube TV: 34