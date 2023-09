SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Orange return to the JMA Wireless Dome Saturday with a perfect 3-0 record looking to defend their home turf against the Army Black Knights.

It’s Military Appreciation Day inside the Dome.

Kickoff is at Noon Saturday. This game will be on the ACC Network and the WatchESPN app. The game can be heard in the Watertown area on Fox Sports Radio 1410 AM and 97.9 FM. It can also be heard on satellite radio on Sirius 138/XM 194