SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There is one more chance to watch the Syracuse Orange basketball team in the Maui Invitational.

The Orange will play Chaminade on Wednesday evening.

Tip time is 9:30 p.m. EST.

The game can be seen on ESPNU. Here is how you can watch that channel.

The game can also be heard on the radio on TK 99 FM. The Watertown area will get the game on Fox Sports Radio 1410 WNER AM and 97.9 FM. Pregame will start at 9 p.m.