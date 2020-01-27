Where to watch: SU vs. Clemson

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 26: Hunter Tyson #5, Curran Scott #10, Tevin Mack #13 and John Newman III #15 of the Clemson Tigers walk on the court after a timeout in their game against the Colorado Buffaloes during the MGM Resorts Main Event basketball tournament at T-Mobile Arena on November 26, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Buffaloes defeated the Tigers 71-67 to win the tournament. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team is on a winning streak. On Tuesday, the Orange will head to South Carolina to take on the Clemson Tigers.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.

The game will be on the Yes Network. Here’s where you can watch the game:

Spectrum Ch. 53 and 321

Verizon Fios Ch. 76 and 576

Direct TV Ch. 631

New Visions Ch.76 and 762

